LAHORE - Netsol, Digital Planning Services (DPS), Descon and Abacus reached the semifinals of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament. Four quarterfinals of the tournament, organised by the Premier Super League, were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Aamir Cable Cricket Ground Model Town. In the first quarterfinal at Ittefaq Ground, DPS defeated Cematics Technology by 74 runs. DPS scored 195-6 with Ali Arham smashing 58 while Arslan Pervez took two wickets. In reply, Cematics Technology could score 121 runs with Ali Butt making 41 runs. Mudassar Rathore grabbed four wickets and was man of the match. In the second quarterfinal at Ittefaq Ground, Descon defeated Jazz by 2 runs. Descon scored 179-5 with Mubashir Iqbal scoring 87 while in reply, Jazz could score 177 with Haider Mehdi making 53. Adnan Ashraf bagged three wickets. Mubashir Iqbal was player of the match. In the first quarterfinal at Aamir Cable Ground, Netsol routed ICI by 71 runs. Batting first, Netsol scored 216-4 and in reply, ICI could score 145 runs. For his unbeaten 107, Bilal Aslam was declared man of the match. In the second quarterfinal at the same venue, Abacus beat Albario Engineering by one run. Abacus scored 149-5 and in reply, Albario Engineering scored 148. Asfandyar took three wickets and was named player of the match.