Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed completing ongoing developmental projects in health and education sectors in its timeline.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said provision of quality education and better health facilities to the people are among the priorities of the government.

The Chief Minister said no further delay will be tolerated in public welfare projects.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of elders from tribal district Mohmand, Mahmood Khan said removing the deprivations of tribal people is in the agenda of the incumbent government.

He said all out resources are being utilized to fulfill the promises made with the tribal people.