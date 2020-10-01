Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan as leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, confirmed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday.

Governor Ismail said that Naqvi had formally submitted his request to step down from the post the day he had apologised for his remarks against the PTI, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Power Minister Omar Ayub.

“On ethical grounds, he has handed in his resignation to me,” said Ismail, adding: “The prime minister has yet to accept his resignation.”

The development follows an incident earlier this month where Naqvi lost his composure and issued disparaging remarks against the premier and Ayub over poor gas delivery in Karachi.

“I am not concerned if it is the PTI’s government [at the Centre] or the PML-N’s,” he said during a press conference. “The city has very poor gas delivery. I will keep on raising my voice [over the issue]. The prime minister should listen, Omar Ayub should listen and Nadeem Babar should also listen. I will make sure they feel ashamed and will say to them ‘Koi sharam hoti hai koi haya hoti hai (Where is your shame, your honour?)’,” said Naqvi.

That same night, he tweeted an apology to party workers for not having conveyed his “words” properly which he admitted seemed to indicate that he was criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM, on hearing the recording, words are not exactly conveying that,” he wrote.

“My apologies to my leader, who is the most committed and upright man I have met,” Naqvi added.