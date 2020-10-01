Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that those desiring political change in the country should stop daydreaming since PTI government has come to stay.

“The government of Imran Khan would complete its five-year tenure,” he added.

While talking at the residence of PTI leader Syed Tahir Hussain Shah at Rohri near Sukkur on Wednesday, he said that although rumours of imposition of Governor’s Rule in Sindh were doing rounds in media, but Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had neither expressed any desire in this connection nor was it under consideration.

He asked people of Sindh to get on with their routine work without any fear. The governor said that the purpose of taking out rallies by the opposition leaders was to vent their anger at government’s refusal to give them NRO.

He further said that PM Imran Khan’s Karachi package would be followed by a package for the interior Sindh which would be announced soon. Ismail said initially PM Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown was severely criticised, but now it was being implemented in the entire world.

He said that he had come here as per directives of the PM to inaugurate 41-kilometer long carriageway in Shikarpur, hoping that it would improve prospects of trade, adding that work on Sukkur–Hyderabad motorway would be launched very soon.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was warmly welcomed by PTI office-bearers and workers when he arrived at Insaf House, Sukkur. Later, the governor offered condolences with Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, the elder brother of provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, over the death of his mother.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Advocate KB Kubar of Insaf Lawyers’ Forum and others were accompanying the Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on the occasion.

Groundbreaking of two lanes to N-55 National Road performed

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail laid the foundation of the project of National Highway Authority (NHA), an important part of the alignment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of the addition of two lanes to N-55 National Road (Ratodero- Shikarpur) on Wednesday.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the Governor said the 43.4 kilometre-long road would be completed within two years. He said all projects had so far been started on schedule and would hopefully be completed within the given timeframe.

PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Shamim Naqvi, Ex-MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, officers of the district administrations and notables were present on the occasion. Governor said present government was focusing to uplift weaker segments of the society and development of backward areas including Sindh.

He said the projects would create jobs, training of local labour and extensively use of local building materials.