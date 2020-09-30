Share:

ISLAMABAD-Designer brand Reema Ahsan is a mark for high fashion clothing and another line of bridals, retailing from their studios across Pakistan and other online platforms. At Reema Ahsan, every product is a result of imagination, handwork, and research of the upcoming fashion patterns and festivals. They design ethnic wear, westerns, wedding trousseau and keep upgrading our collection to another new niche. The brand launched its new bridal collection which includes traditional deep colored tones, bridal shirts are with zardozi work & intricate detailing. Paired with rose gold tissue shararas with heavily embellished borders to complete the look of a traditional bride.

A detailed border dupattasare added with beautiful matching details complimenting the shirts. The collection is officially available in store now.