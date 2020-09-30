Share:

LAHORE - Office bearers of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) were elected unopposed on Wednesday. Sajjad Pervez was elected as central chairman, Riaz Ahmed senior vice chairman (Northern) and Zahid Nazir vice chairman (Southern) in the annual elections 2020-21. Chief Election Commissioner Akbar Malik announced the names of the successful candidates in the annual meeting. All the office bearers were elected unopposed. Speaking on this occasion, newly elected chairman Sajjad Pervez extended his warm gratitude to all members for supporting him in the election. He said PCMEA would raise voice for the solution of all issues being faced by carpet manufacturers and exports. He further said all the decisions would be made after the consultations of the members and any suggestion from this platform comes, he would take this to the concerned authority of the government.