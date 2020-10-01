Share:

Pakistani-Candian YouTuber Sham Idrees and his wife, fellow content creator Froggy (real name Sehar) welcomed a baby girl named Sierra Idrees earlier this year. The couple was quick to make an Instagram account in their daughter's name that already has 125k followers. More recently, Sham in a Vlog introduced fans to his other daughter, Dua from a previous marriage on the latter's 10th birthday.

In the video, Sham revealed that back in 2010 before he had started his YouTube career, he was in a short-lived marriage. " I'm gonna take you back to 2010. I was 19 or 20 years of age fairly young. I didn't know what I was doing but I decided to get married. Of course, it didn't work out. Within a few months, we decided to end it and go our separate ways. However, a few months after that, I found out I was having a baby. On September 10th, 2010 I had a baby girl," he said.

Dua has since then started her own YouTube channel and public account on Instagram, with over 30k followers on both platforms. On her YouTube channel, she released a Vlog about her 10th birthday titled, Meet My Dad. Aside from that, she is now regular on Sham's Vlogs alongside both Froggy and Sierra.

Adding on, Sham elaborated on why he kept Dua away from social media up until now. " When I started vlogging my daughter was six years old and I had to make a decision if I keep her on social media or take her completely off. Now we celebrated her 10th birthday. I know 10 is still fairly young but I gave her the option and asked her if she wants to be a part of this industry and she is very excited," he said.