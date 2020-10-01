Share:

LAHORE -Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce provision of special fund for the Overseas Pakistanis impacted by corona pandemic.

“Since their dead bodies cannot be brought back to Pakistan on medical grounds from the foreign countries, Overseas Pakistanis are burying corona victims there by meeting burial expenses with community donations. The PM should, therefore, announce travelling facilities to Pakistan for the deceased’s family members and relatives”, Ch Shujaat Hussain said this in his telephonic conversation with human rights torch bearer Ansar Burney here on Wednesday and also mentioned his younger brother’s driver who had expired abroad due to Corona.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Ansar Burney was rendering services in foreign countries in collaboration with embassies and human rights organizations.

Ch Shujaat Hussain told him that my younger brother Ch Wajahat Hussain when he was Minister for Overseas Pakistanis had prepared a complete summary in which insurance cover of Rs one million was also included in the concessions for bringing dead bodies back into Pakistan.

“I had once mentioned this to the Prime Minister who had said if the private insurance companies cannot provide cover to the affected family then why cannot we do that from government insurance”, he said