LAHORE-The economic zones being set up in Punjab will not only usher in the industrial revolution but will also provide more than two million jobs according to the vision of PM Imran khan. Local and foreign direct investment is also expected in these economic zones.

These views were expressed by chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC), Syed Nabeel Hashmi while inaugurating special desk at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. It will also serve as one window operation center on behalf of PIEDMC.

The chairman Quaid-e-Azam industrial Estate Khawaja Arif Qasim, president LCCI, Usman Malik Director PIEDMC, Javed Ilyas CEO PIEDMC and others were also present on the occasion.

Hashmi informed that PIEDMC has planned to develop industrial estates in Chichawatni, Sialkot on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Muzaffargarh so that the less developed regions could be brought into main stream.

It is remarkable that with the efforts by CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar, the process of approval of establishing nine economic zones in the province is completed and practical steps are underway, now. He mentioned that the PIEDMC is also managing seven industrial estates across Punjab already and three of them had been declared as economic zones.

The chairman PIEDMC said that an amount of Rs. 5755 million has been spent on infrastructural development in various industrial estates in Punjab during the last two years.

PIEDMC during the last two years has spent an amount of Rs. 72 million in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate that was to be established in an area of 485 acres, Rs. 55 million in Vehari Industrial Estate set up in 277 acres, Rs 168 million has been spent on establishment of grid station in Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate set up in 450 acres, while Rs. 210 million were spent in Bhalwal Industrial Estate which has been established in an area of 450 acres.