LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that now the coronavirus situation has improved a lot and sports activities are resuming gradually throughout the province after the visible decline in Covid-19 pandemic threat. Aulakh shared these views on the eve of National T20 Cricket Tournament in Multan on Wednesday. “The Sports Board Punjab recently organised hockey, table tennis and badminton events at National Hockey Stadium and Gymnasium Hall at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. The competitive events of other games will also resume in the province in near future as per the directives of the government,” he stated. The SBP DG said holding of National T20 Cricket Tournament is definitely a major development especially in the present Covid-hit scenario. “All the sports activities were interrupted throughout the province due to Covid-19 but now the situation is improving speedily day by day,” he added.