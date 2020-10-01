Share:

HYDERABAD - The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has assured that foolproof security arrangements will be adopted for all mourning processions in order to avert any untoward incident during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions to be observed on October 8.

He was addressing a joint meeting of Ulema of all sects, representatives of business community and civil society at his office to discuss the security plan on Chehlum day.

He however called upon the Ulemas to maintain an atmosphere of brotherhood avoiding such speeches which harm feelings of other sects. The anti-state elements are trying to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere, he said and emphasised the people to foil such nefarious designs by not paying any heed towards social media campaign.

Besides Police security, he said that volunteers and scouts were also required to escort mourning processions and places of Majalis-e-Aza. He called upon the religious leaders to extend their full support and cooperation to Police in this regard.

Besides Deputy superintendents of Police and Station House Officers, the meeting was also attended by Chairman District Police Peace Committee Imran Suharwardi, Syed Ghulam Akbar Shah of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Haji Rehmat of Hazara Imambargah, Abdul Ghani Leghari, Syed Muazam Shah Naqvi, Syed Sher Ali Shah Kazmi, Hafiz Khalid Hussain Dhamra of JUI, Moulana Qari Ahmed Ali Saeedi of Jamat Ahal-e-Sunnat, Muhammad Abid Qadri of Sunni Tehreek, Moulana Muharam Din Qadir of Ahal-e-Sunnat Jamat, Moulana Jawad Raza Barkati, Haji Rehmatullah Saand, Ghazi Salahuddin, Saleem Vohra, Ikramuddin alias Guddu and Mueez Abbas from Anjuman-e-Taajiran.

The participants of the meeting while suggesting different proposals for security arrangements assured to extend full support and cooperation to Police in maintaining peace and tranquillity on Chehlum Day.