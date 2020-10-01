Share:

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed on Thursday that Syria will remain against any peace deals or treaties with Israel as long as they don't bring back territories occupied by Israel, according to the state news agency SANA.

Any deal or agreement with the "Israeli enemy" is detrimental to the Arab issues on top of which is the Palestinian issue, said the ministry.

It stressed that the Syrian stance "has been and will be against those who have signed and will sign in the future on agreements that don't bring back rights and occupied lands."

The statement comes against the backdrop of the recent peace deal reached between the United Arab Emirates and Israel as well as the other one signed between Bahrain and Israel.

Syria and Israel have been archenemies, particularly as Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights in 1967.

On Wednesday, Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Hussam Eddin Ala, reiterated Syria's demand for ending the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights.