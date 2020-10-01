Share:

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission in Pakistan on Wednesday strongly encouraged Pakistani women from across all fields and from across Pakistan to apply for the Chevening scholarship 2021/22.

The online Chevening application window is now open to receive applications until 3rd November, said a BHC statement. The UK government’s Chevening Scholarship enables outstanding emerging leaders across Pakistan to pursue fully funded one-year master’s degrees in the UK; and is a unique opportunity to develop leadership potential, network with students from across the world and experience the best of the UK’s first class education offer, said the statement.

The Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission, Fouzia Younis said: “This year nearly 60% of our selected scholars were talented and inspirational Pakistani women who are committed to making a difference.

This forms part of our ambition to have at least an equal split of male and female scholars and I would love to see the same again for the next academic year.”

Chevening alumni, Amna Abbas – Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said: “The Chevening Scholarship is truly a life changing milestone. It not only enables you to gain a postgraduate qualification from a prestigious university along with the enriching experience of life in the UK, but it also provides opportunity to access key networks and grow your career. It has proven to be extremely advantageous to my profile. I strongly encourage all capable professionals to apply for the scholarship that truly implements gender equality, and will serve as a huge leap in your career growth”.

As a result of the British High Commission’s consistent efforts to ensure gender equality, this year the number of female scholars from Pakistan has increased by 20 points from 2018-19.

The British High Commission is also organising a Chevening promotion webinar for candidates on Monday 5th October 2020 from 16:00–17:00. The webinar will feature Fouzia Younis, Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission and will include top tips for the candidates considering the scheme. Interested professionals can join the webinar through the link, which will be mentioned on the British High Commission’s social media platforms.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 53 scholars from Pakistan, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.