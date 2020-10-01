Share:

LAHORE - Three new units have been added to WAPDA Hospital Complex Lahore. These include Gynae Obstetrics, Neonatology and Critical Care Unit (CCU). Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) inaugurated the newly established units on Wednesday. WAPDA Managing Director (Administration), General Manager (HRD), PSO, DG (Medical Services), Medical Superintendent and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chairman said that WAPDA had been taking a number of steps for improvement of healthcare system for the employees so that they can be provided with modern health facilities. He expressed the hope that the new units will serve well in this regard. He directed the concerned authorities to submit the proposals for upgradation of Cardiac Centre, ENT and Radiology departments so that better healthcare facilities could be provided to the patients.

Newly established 15-bed Neonatology Department has two units i.e. Well Baby Clinic and High Dependency Unit. The CCU is an 8-bed hybrid type critical care unit including 5 ventilatory and 2 isolated infectious diseases beds where basic and intermediate monitoring is available. This is equipped with centralized laboratory system, radiological services and waste management system. A fully equipped and staffed 8-bed labour room has also been established with state-of-the-art operation theatre to conduct elective and emergencies deliveries.

WAPDA provides health facilities through its healthcare system not only to WAPDA employees and their families but also to the employees of Power Distribution Companies, Generation Companies and National Transmission and Dispatch Company. For the purpose, an amount of Rs.5.7 Billion is spent annually on providing health facilities.

WAPDA operates as many as 12 Hospitals all over the country including one 250- bed hospital at Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries, 17 basic dispensaries and 2 M.I. Rooms.