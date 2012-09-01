ISLAMABAD - The members of the Cabinet Committee on Balochistan met Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at Prime Minister’s House on Friday and briefed him about the progress made by the Committee.Federal Minister for Defence, Syed Naveed Qamar who is also the head of the Cabinet Committee on Balochistan informed the Prime Minister that the Committee was holding its meetings regularly and talking to all stakeholders so that measures for the resolution of Balochistan issue could be suggested.The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Cabinet Committee on Balochistan and reiterated that government was committed to redress the grievances of the people of Balochistan.The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Farooq H Naek, Sardar Al-Haj Muhammad Umar Gorgeij and Mir Changez Khan Jamali.Talking to a group of Parliamentarians, Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the government was striving to alleviate poverty and backwardness through adopting multi-pronged measures.He said that the government has made a substantial allocation in the Public Sector Development Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme for the current year which would bring further impetus to the ongoing development activities as well as providing financial assistance to the poor segments of the society.The Parliamentarians lauded the efforts of the government for taking effective measures for the wellbeing of the people and assured of their wholehearted cooperation.They also apprised the Prime Minister of the ongoing development schemes of their areas and issues related to the people.The Parliamentarians who met the Prime Minister included Federal Minister for Postal Services Sardar Al-Haj Muhammad Umar Gorgaige, Ms. Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, MNA, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA, Ather Hassan Gorchani, MPA and Dr. Irshad Kamboh, President PPP France.Meanwhile, Pir Bilal Chishti from Ajmer Sharif called on Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday evening. He was accompanied by Mian Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab.Pir Bilal Chishti prayed for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.Pir Bilal Chishti of Ajmer Sharif invited the Prime Minister to visit Ajmer Sharif. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and said that he would visit Ajmer Sharif on the first available opportunity. Pir Sahib also presented a framed copy of Darood Sharif to the Prime Minister.