







ISLAMABAD - It was a hectic day for the city managers who, throughout the day, remained busy explaining before several inquiry panels the factors which persuaded them to opt for disposal of valuable commercial plots in extension part of Blue Area on pre-qualification basis rather than open auction.

Early in the morning, Chairman CDA Engineer Farkhand Iqbal along with Authority’s board members appeared before the Awareness and Prevention Division of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain the civic agency’s point of view over the issue.

The NAB investigators directed the Chairman CDA for a comprehensive presentation to the Prevention Committee of the NAB on September 11 on the issue. Since the Chairman CDA was inside the premises of NAB headquarters, he was informed by his staff that Secretary Cabinet Nargis Sethi along with Additional Secretary Cabinet Division Shahidullah Baig have reached CDA Headquarters to hold an inquiry into the same issue on the direction of Premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

“At around 10:30am Nargis Sethi was in CDA. She “occupied” the conference room in front of Chairman office. At that time Chairman CDA and Board Members were at NAB Headquarters,” informed an official of the Authority.

The CDA Board Members and Chairman were investigated turn by turn. A questionnaire was also distributed among the board members who responded in accordance with the queries.

“I can’t share the details of questions posed by two-member committee, as have taken an oath,” said Member Planning Abdul Aziz Qureshi. However, Chairman CDA Engineer Farkhand Iqbal briefly discussed the “nefarious” designs of those elements, which hatch such sort of conspiracies to derail the smooth working of the civic body.

“When the matter caught the attention of media I asked my staff to bring the related file to me. I came to know that I have even not signed any paper aimed to allow any such auction. And on Friday, I informed the same to Secretary Cabinet,” Iqbal said.

He termed the whole event as a drama, highly scandalised by the same forces, which had recently tried to remove him (Farkhand) from the office of Chairman CDA. He vowed that he would continue to work for the betterment of the capital until he was present in the office of Chairman CDA.

“When I had assumed the office, CDA was not even able to pay the salaries of its employees. By holding consecutive auctions of land I managed to provide a breathing space to the Authority,” he said.

Sources in Cabinet Division informed TheNation that Secretary Cabinet would submit a report containing her findings today (Saturday) with the PM office.

The issue started when in recent past the city managers had decided to sell commercial plots meant for various mega projects in extension part of existing Blue Area on pre-qualification basis rather than open auction.

On the closing date for the submission of expression of interest documents only 11 individuals/firms have submitted the documents for the auction where 12 commercial plots were supposed to be presented for auction.

The situation has raised eyebrows of many even inside CDA. “Media has thwarted an attempt of CDA high-ups to dispose off such valuable plots at throwaway prices to “selected” individuals,” said an official of estate wing of the Authority. The CDA was expecting generation of revenue amounting to Rs5 billion from this auction.

The 12 commercial plots, including plots no A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, C-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 were offered for auction among pre-qualified parties. The plots are located at F-9/G-9 Blue Area (Extension). All the 12 plots are of same-size, that is 1333.33 square yards each. It was the first land auction of CDA’s financial year 2012-13 that has now been put off. For fiscal year 2012-13 the city managers have anticipated generation of enormous Rs21.423 billion from disposal of residential and commercial plots through auction, both on open and pre-qualification basis. The enormous target of generation of revenue amounting to over Rs21 billion by sale of land for fiscal year 2012-13 shows that this year too, like previous years, the Authority would continue with its selling spree of precious land.

"The Authority will expedite the process of selling its land, that is the main source of generation of revenue, during upcoming financial year," Chairman CDA Engineer Farkhand Iqbal has said while addressing a news conference after presenting CDA's Budget for 2012-13.












