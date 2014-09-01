A headline in a section of the press on August 28, 2014 shouted “Can a crowd force an elected PM to step down?” As a common man who has suffered at the hands of the current government, I would say ‘yes.’ When an elected Prime Minister behaves like a ‘king’ and uses ‘madam democracy’ as his hand maiden, then there is no alternative. It is amazing how the Constitution is brought into the speech of the rulers again and again; those who have not even bothered to honour the oath they took. We are lucky that there has been no more bloodshed after the 14 people murdered by the state police in broad daylight.

MIR TABASSUM MAIRAJ,

Islamabad, August 28.