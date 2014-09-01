PESHAWAR - On the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), journalists Sunday staged a protest demonstration against injuring and beating of media persons by policemen in Islamabad.

Protesting journalists led by President of Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Nisar Mehmood, Vice President Mohammad Naeem and President Peshawar Press Club Nasir Hussain severely criticised use of force against on duty journalists.

Holding banners and placards, they said that this has now become a routine and the government should take steps for journalists’ protection immediately.

No ban on media would be accepted because media freedom has been achieved after a long struggle. They demanded of the government to announce a judicial commission for probing into Islamabad incident and those found guilty must be booked and punished exemplary. Later the protesting journalists dispersed peacefully.