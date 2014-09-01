karachi- Provincial Food Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, while taking serious notice of complaint of wheat bags found short in measure at Chhachhro godown, has ordered food department to submit its report within 24 hours, beside this action is also being taken against officials involved in this corruption.

Over the complain of provincial minister Ali Mardan Shah, Food Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar immediately sent a special team of food department to Chhachhro to look into the matter.

The said team worked whole night and found 55 wheat bags short in measure and 25 wheat bags physically missing, they were transported from Khipro.

Having investigated, the special team of food department found ,Hussain Bux Magsi Khipro centre incharge guilty in this regard and recommended that action to be taken against him.

Food Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed to secretary food and director food to take action against food department officials who are involved in this incident and wheat must be weighed at all centre properly in order to avoid any mal-administration.

‘The said wheat is bound for poor people of Thar and no one will be allowed to make mess with it ‘he warned.

It is to be mentioned here that provincial minister Ali Mardan Shah paid a surprised visit to Chhachhro wheat centre yesterday and found certain wheat bags short in measure, provided by Sindh relief department.