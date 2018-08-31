Share:

KARACHI-Bilal Abbas Khan, known for his innocent looks and stellar acting skills in O Rangreza, and Ushna Shah, the stunner who flawlessly portrayed her versatility in Alif Allah aur Insaan, paired for an upcoming drama serial Balaa that starts from September 3.

Balaa is the production of Big Bang Entertainment, a joint venture of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, and is penned by the very famous Zanjabeel Asim Shah. The star cast also includes Sajid Hasan, Samina Pirzada, Asad Siddiqui and Meherbano.

Balaa is the story of a girl named ‘Nigar’ who is beautiful but also apprehensive due to her limped foot by birth. On the other hand, Taimoor is a humble and family oriented person. Both symbolize to be Balaa but who the real Balaa is, can only be revealed right after the drama releases.