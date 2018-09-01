Share:

KARACHI - Distinguished herpetologist and career counselor Dr Nadeem Tahami said that without future planning, success isn’t possible. If you have not thought about your future goals you have already planned for your failure.

He quoted these words while speaking to the students as a guest speaker at Muin Auditorium, Dow University of Health Sciences on Friday. The session was attended by the Registrar of Dow University Professor Amanullah Abbasi, large number of students and the Vice Principal of Dow Medical College Professor Dr Haris Alvi.

He further added that the day you start planning about your future is the day you have chosen the path towards success. From the past experiences and research studies most of the outstanding students of Pakistan flourish abroad. He said that there is a bright future awaiting for Pakistani students abroad but the first step is to keep complete all necessary documents to avail the opportunity outside your country. Thus it is also a part of the planning to collect all essential documents that you might need to submit at the time of applying, he added.

“I look forward to guide you with the best of my knowledge so that you may get a good job opportunity overseas and may live a prosperous life in future,” he said.

He also guided the students about courses and interviews and answered their queries which helped them out to understand the importance of future planning and build their interest to seek out the opportunities and settle their lives abroad. At the end, Prof Amanullah Abbasi appreciated his well delivered lecture in the session. He also presented him a shield as a token of honor and gratitude.