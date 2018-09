Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district administration has banned the entry of 14 Ulema belonging to different sects in the district and issued gagging orders for five others scholars and Zakireen with a view to maintain peace and inter-faith harmony during the upcoming holy month of Muharramul Haram. Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh issued the order, which will be effective for 60 days.

Those whose entry has been prohibited in the district are:- Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi; Maulana Muavia Azam Tariq, MPA Jhang; Maulana Abdul Aziz Khateeb Lal Masjid Islamabad; Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Ghumman of Sargodha; Maulana Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari of Gujrat; Maulam Sibtain Shah Naqvi of Sargodha; Maulana Hafiz Abdul Rauf Yazdani of Gujranwala; Zakir Raja Nasir Abbas of Rawalpindi; Asif Raza Alvi of Faisalabad; Zakir Azhar Haidri of Rahwali; Zakir Muhammad Hussain Dhakku of Sargodha; Ikhlaq Hussain Shirazi of Okara; Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Rizvi Toka of Sargodha and Maulana Syed Irfan shah Mashhahdi of Mandi Bahauddin. Those whose gagging order has been issued are:- Zakir Mukhtar Qumi, Rana Jamshaid Tubussum, Javed Iqbal Farooqi, Rana Ghulam Safdar and Zawar Muhammad Afzal.