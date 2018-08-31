Share:

Islamabad-National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) has announced admissions for a three-month calligraphy course from September 5 for the aspiring art lovers who want to learn the basic intricacies of this glorious form of art.

This was announced by Director General, NLPD, Iftikhar Arif on Friday who was of the view that students will get a good opportunity to improve their writing skills through this course. Such initiatives can vitally help promote Islamic art.

He said NLPD will continue its efforts for the uplift of ancient Islamic art of calligraphy at a government level. The students who will complete this course successfully will be given certificates in a ceremony for their encouragement. Previously, NLPD has also offered calligraphy course during the summer vacations which benefited many students. He said those who want to get admission in this course may contact the NLPD office at 051-9269760 for information and get the admission forms.