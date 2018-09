Share:

ATTOCK - Thirty-five candidates have filed their nomination papers for by-elections in NA-56 and PP-3 Attock to be held on October 14, 2018.

Both the seats were vacated by MNA Tahir Sadiq. As per the details, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for NA-56 including Malik Aetbar Khan, Malik Sohail Kamrial, Syed Faisal Mehmood Shah, Malik Amanat Khan, Faisal Yar Khan, Malik Haroon Ramzan, Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Zain Elahi, Waseem Gulzar, Malik Sher Khan, Malik Riasat Ali, Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Malik Ismail Khan, Shehryar Nawab Khan, Aezaz Asif, Malik Khurram Ali Khan and Sardar Shah nawaz Khan.

For PP-3, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers including Sikandar Jang Khan, Abdullah Khan, Mumtaz Hussain, Sardar Haseeb Iftikhar Ahmad, Shafqat Ali, Zain Elahi, Waseem Gulzar, Faran Afzal, Ayaz Khan, Muhammad Ali, Mushtaq Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Malik Riasat, Riaz Khan, Akbar Khan, Shahid Mehmood and Waqar Ali.

In NA-56, 638,937 are registered voters - 335872 male and 303065 female.

In PP-3, there are 224163 registered voters including 119078 male and 105085 female.