Share:

Govt asked to set targets for Pak products promotion globally

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association chairman Latif Malik has urged upon the new government to set targets for Pakistani embassies for promotion of Pakistani products and exploration of new markets across the world. In a meeting, he said that the government should form a committee to review subsidies given to the exporters keeping in mind prevailing situation of the country. Latif Malik said among other suggestions to the new government, Association would press upon the need to mainstream women labour, so that women (formal and informal) workers might get employments at their doorstep. It may be noted that Pakistan is one of the most innovative producers of new designs and varieties of carpets. The gains made in US market during 12 years are now beginning to give Pakistan an edge in EU if new government tries for sector’s uplift. He said the exports of carpet from Pakistan would likely to exceed $500 million mark if it was provided commerce and industry ministries support.

“Hand knotted carpets are one the major exports of Pakistan. Pakistani carpets are very well known around the world for their exquisite and creative designs, beautiful colour combinations and superior craftsmanship. United Kingdom, Denmark and France are buyers of hand knotted carpets valuing to more than $110 million. Pakistan’s exports to US in terms of quantity were more than 1685,100 square meters. China, Dubai and Germany were classic examples of well-organised international trade fairs, where businessmen from all over the world converged.”

Malik further said that the industry is in serious need of the government’s help, which can provide it at least 3 percent collateral relief on carpet export.

Railways rehabilitated around 789km track in five years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways has rehabilitated around 789.34-kilometer track by removing temporary speed restrictions and increasing speeds for ensuring sustainable train operation across the country during the last five years. “The rehabilitation work was carried on its 14 different routes in the four provinces, under various Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects,” an official in the Ministry of Railway told APP. Giving provinces wise detail of the rehabilitated track, he said 397.05 km track was rehabilitated in Punjab, 215.60 km in Sindh, 23.69 km in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 153.00 km in Balochistan. “The routes included Karachi-Hyderabad, Kotri-Dadu, Dera Murad Jamali-Sibi, Khanpur-Multan, Lodhran-Pakpattan, Faisalabad-Sheikhupura, Multan-Lahore, Lahore-Lalamusa, Peshawar-Attock City, Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Multan-Kot Addu, Kot Addu-Mianwali, Sibi-Khost and Hyderabad-Rohri- Khanpur,” he added.

To a question, he said that restoration of 134 km long track and other allied works on Sibi-Khost line was nearing completion.

He said that Quetta-Taftan section is part of ML-III and feasibility study for its up-gradation at a speed of 160/120 KMH is under process which will be completed soon.

“This section has been earmarked for upgradation under public and private partnership on build–operate–transfer (BOT) basis as well,” the official added.

NAVTTC, FPCCI to set up skills forum

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is planning to establish a first-ever national skills forum as a step to provide strategic vision to the technical and vocational education and training sector for ensuring decent employment for millions of youth. Pakistan Skill Forum, which will be established in collaboration with the FPCCI, will bring both the government and the industry to one platform for offering employable skills to the youth according to the needs of the job market, a press release said on Friday. The concept for establishing the said forum was discussed in a meeting held at NAVTTC Headquarters under the chairmanship of Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, whereas a delegation from FPCCI headed by Karim Aziz Malik, Vice President was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Zulfiqar Cheema said that the industry has a strong role to play in the policy formulation for the skill development and bringing a paradigm shift in the delivery of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

Cheema was of the view that we envision that FPCCI should take a lead role for the skill development, which will lead to provision of employment opportunities among our youth through provision of demand driven training to them.

He also shared the concept for the establishment of Pakistan Skills Forum for mainstreaming the cooperation between public and private sector to ensure provision of employable skills to youth of Pakistan.

The FPCCI delegation welcomed the initiative, saying it would help in bridging the disconnect between public and private sector and would ultimately lead towards socio economic development of the country.

FPCCI delegation assured the Executive Director NAVTTC for its cooperation for the implementation of TVET policy and appreciated the measures taken by NAVTTC for skill development in the country.

Garments worth $211.2m exported in July

ISLAMABAD (APP): The readymade garments worth $211.213 million were exported during first month of current financial year as against the exports of $212.199 million of corresponding period of last year. During the month of July, 2018 about 3,648 thousand dozen of readymade garments were exported as compared to exports of 3,102 thousand dozen of same period of last year. Meanwhile, knitwear worth of $208.880 million was exported during the period under review as compared to exports of $193.802 million of same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, textile groups exports from the country were recorded at $1.002 billion as against the exports of $1.008 billion against the same month of last year. During the month of July, 2018 exports of textile products registered an increase of 0.49 percent as against the exports of the same month of last year, it added. Meanwhile, the exports of raw cotton reduced by 8.71 percent, cotton cloth by 9.94 percent and bed wear by 3.85 percent respectively, it added.

However, the exports of other textile products during the period under review including cotton yarn grew by 7.62 percent, yarn other than cotton by 73.74 percent knit wear by 7.78 percent and other textile materials by 3.24 percent respectively.

The exports of towels grew by 0.51 percent during the period under review and it was recorded at 15,129 metric tons valuing US$ 51.707 million as compared the exports of 13,456 metric tons worth of US$ 51.447 million of same month of last year, it added.