ISLAMABAD (PR): The Ministry of Finance, government of Pakistan, has appointed Tariq Jamali, senior executive vice president as the acting president/chief executive officer of National Bank of Pakistan.

He is a thorough professional banker with 30 years of successful banking career. He joined NBP in 1987 and has held various senior management positions at regional and head office levels.

Throughout his career he has successfully performed in every challenging sphere of banking activities. He has unique ability to manage resources at finest level by keeping an eye on best industry practices/regulations for effective policy making and formulating strategies for superlative services. He is armed with diversified work experience, knowledge and knack of working at different levels of management.