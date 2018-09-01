Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has alleged that Delhi doesn’t share data of severe weather forecasts with Islamabad and said that they are getting new weather surveillance radar which can monitor weather 200 kilometres inside India.

Although on international forums India claims that it shares data of extreme weather conditions with Pakistan but in actual it doesn’t,” said Dr. Ghulam Rasul, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department, while talking to media here on Friday.

In normal weather India shares its data with Pakistan but in severe weather condition it doesn’t, he said. For example these days it is routine weather episode as dry season persists so India is sharing data three times a day but in severe weather it doesn’t do it, he added.

However, he said that the installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan city will enable Pakistan to monitor within 200 KM radius of Indian territory.

With this project in Multan, out of 8 weather radars altogether in Pakistan, 5 will be supported by Japan and will cover 80% of the country and benefit 90% of the whole population.

The weather radar network will surely contribute to further strengthening the weather forecasting capability in Pakistan and help Pakistan become more resilient to future natural disasters.

Beside the installation of new radar system the outdated radar has already been started. The instalment of new radar in Islamabad has already been completed and working on trail bases, he said. The Japanese will hand over the new radar system in Islamabad to PMD in October, DG PMD added.