Share:

Karachi (PR) - A session was arranged by the DMC East to discuss municipal arrangements for Muharam ul Haram on Friday.

The session was chaired by MNA Kishwer Zehra and Chairman of District Municipal Corporation East Moid Anwar. Matters like removal of encroachments, fixing street lights, road carpeting around imambargahs and routes of processions came under discussion during the meeting.

During the discussion, participants shared issues about sewerage and water scarcity in Abbas Town, Imambargah Ali Raza, Soldier Bazaar and parts of Gulshan and Jamshed zones.

MNA Kishwer Zehra told the participants that water board and other civic agencies should work under DMC but unfortunately they are working under the provincial government. “We are trying to get these departments under one umbrella. Chairman of the DMC East is doing his best efforts to make arrangements for Muharam,” she said.

Sharing his views, the chairman suggested the participants to discuss the issues regarding water and sewerage with the MD of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and forward complaints to the DMC East.

The chairman vowed to resolve issues of the KWSB. He said the only reason to call a session before time was to identify issues and resolve them. He vowed to initiate working for resolution of issues from tomorrow. The meeting was attended by clerics of imambargah, management of processions and majalis and other notables of the Shia community. Vice Chairman of DMC East Abdul Rauf Khan, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Director East Ghulam Abbas Mangrio, Tehreek e Jafria Alliance President Shabbar Raza, Shams Uddin Shamsi, Moosa Abidi, Agha Ali Haider, Mehdi Shah and officers of DMC East were also present on the occasion.