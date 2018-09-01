Share:

LAHORE - The launching ceremony of the book of noted medical journalist, Shaukat Ali Jawaid, on ‘Scientific Writing’ was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday.

Renowned medical specialist Prof Dr Mahmood A Malik was the chief guest. Vice Chancellor of UHS Prof Javed Akram, VC of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masud Gondal and VC of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Aamir Zaman Khan were also present besides faculty and postgraduate research scholars.

Shaukat Ali Jawaid is the Chief Editor of Professional Medical Publications. He is the founder member of Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME) and Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME).

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Mahmood A Malik said that the fundamental purpose of scientific discourse was not the mere presentation of information and thought, but rather its actual communication.

“It does not matter how pleased an author might be to have converted all the right data into sentences and paragraphs; it matters only whether a large majority of the reading audience accurately perceives what the author had in mind”, he elaborated.

UHS VC said “Scientific writing almost always begins with a question that cannot be definitively answered out of our previous personal experiences.”

He added that to answer a scientific question you needed to have an organized and pre-planned way of doing so. “This way of answering the question must be reproducible by other people and must always lead to the same conclusion”, Prof Javed Akram opined.

The author, Shaukat Ali Jawaid said that scientific writing followed rigid structures that reflected the scientific method underlying it. “Science is often hard to read. Most people assume that its difficulties are born out of necessity, out of the extreme complexity of scientific concepts, data and analysis.

The results are substantive, not merely cosmetic: Improving the quality of writing actually improves the quality of thought”, he explained.

The book covers the topics of history of medical writing, designing and planning of a scientific study, literature search, data collection, research proposal for funding, authorship guidelines, peer review and scientific misconduct. It contains articles written by experts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Pakistan.