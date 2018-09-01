Share:

LAHORE - PTI candidate for the president Arif Alvi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, lawmakers Malik Aamir Dogar, Farrukh Habib, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Barrister Usman Basra were also present.

Alvi and other leaders congratulated Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and expressed good wishes for him.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said change agenda of Imran Khan was the basis of a new Pakistan and added that all have to lay the foundation of a new Pakistan by working collectively.

“Practical steps are being taken to introduce changes in the province and it’s time for working continuously,” he said, adding that Imran’s team was committed to coping with challenges. The chief minister also expressed good wishes for the success of Arif Alvi in the upcoming presidential election.

APP adds Talking to the media after arriving in the city, Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much focused on the first 100 days plan of his government and he would review details of the plan every month.

To a question, he said that he did not want to discuss or comment on the political opponents of the PTI. "However, I will win the elections with a thumping majority," he added. Alvi said that there was not a single case pending against him.

To another question, he said that the president had a role in the federation, which could not be ignored as the office of the president was a symbol of unity of the federation.

He said that there were several issues facing the country including water and sanitation, in which the president could play a role.

"After becoming president, I will play my role but will never interfere in the chief executive's affairs," he added. He said that the prime minister would monitor implementation of the PTI programme. Responding to a question about protocol, he cited the example of Hazrat Umar (RA) and said that he would try to follow the Second Caliph of Islam (RA).

To a question about Dr Amir Liaqat, he said that Amir was his friend and he would vote for him (Arif), adding that differences within the party was a common thing in politics; however, these differences would be resolved.

About Karachi, he said that the PTI government in Centre would improve situation in Karachi by taking all parties on board, adding that issues of the city would be resolved on priority."I think talks with the PPP should continue," he conclude.