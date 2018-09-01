Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Former president of Tehsil Bar Association Ashraf Hayat said that the Kalabagh Dam was not only beneficial to Punjab but also Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said it would be more helpful in erasing poverty from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. Talking to media, he said it is high time that all baseless reservations be brushed aside to save the country from that era of darkness. He added that the Kalabagh Dam was very important for the national development. Kalabagh Dam is in the interest of all the provinces, he said.