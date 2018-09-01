Share:

SIALKOT - The district police officer (DPO) dismissed from service ASI Zeeshan Bajwa and transferring sub inspectors Mehmoodul Hassan and Awais on the charges of corruption, power abuse and being abusive to complainants at a police station.

DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani took the notice following a big protest of local people against the police officials' highhandedness and abusive attitude towards them. The DPO also got conducted an inquiry against the accused officials in which they were found guilty. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has already registered a corruption case against the said sub-inspectors Mehmoodul Hassan and Awais Ahmed.

On the other hand, then DPO Sialkot had also dismissed from service sub inspector Anwar Ghuman and three constables for brutally torturing an innocent citizen in Daska City police station a few months ago. The accused police officials had also made the video of the nasty incident, as the video went viral on the social media. Due to which, the DPO had dismissed accused sub inspector Anwar Ghuman and three other constables.

Meanwhile, two armed dacoits snatched Rs1 million after shot injuring a local landlord Afzaal Ahmed during a major dacoity incident occurred near village Begowala, Sambrial tehsil.

Village Rohaila-based landlords Sajjad and Afzaal Manzur were going back to home after drawing Rs1 million from a local bank in Sambrial city. When they reached village Kopra Kalan, two dacoits in a car halted their car and held them at gunpoint. The dacoits injured Afzaal Manzur seriously on resistance. Later, the injured was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Begowala police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.

Likewise, two seminary students were kidnapped by some unknown accused in village Mundeyki Goraya, Daska tehsil.

Faizan and Shehzad, both 10 years old age, were going to get Quranic education in the local religious seminary being run by cleric Qari Ilyas but kidnapped. Daska Saddr police have registered a case (408/2018) under section 363 PPC with no clue or arrest. The kidnapping incident created panic among the local people.

In Daska city, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local widow Naheed Arif's only son Tahir Mehmood, when he was going to school here today. He was student of tenth class in a local private school. Daska City police have registered abduction case with no clue or arrest.

Three young girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska tehsil. In village Khanduwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Saleem Maseeh's young daughter Komal Maseeh (16) at gunpoint from her house.

In village Kandan Sayyan-Bambaanwala Daska tehsil, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local landlord Muhammad Arif's young niece Aysha (18) at gunpoint from her house. In village Aadamkey Cheema-Daska, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped local widow Bakhatwar Begum's young daughter Kiran (18) at gunpoint from her house. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest of recovery of the kidnapped girls.