VEHARI: Deputy Commissioner Mr Irfan Ali Kathia visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala the other night where he went round CCU, Emergency Ward, and other departments. He inquired about the facilities being provided to patients at the hospital and checked their satisfaction level. The patients told the DC that they were getting best healthcare at the hospital, adding that doctors examined them regularly. DC Irfan Ali Kathia said that the foremost duty of the government was to provide modern health facilities to patients, and the government was doing its best in this regard. He said that the government was upgrading public hospitals, adding that the vacant positions of medical and paramedical staff would be filled soon. He vowed to pay surprise visits to public hospitals to inspect the staff performance.–Staff Reporter