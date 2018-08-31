Share:

LOS ANGELES:- The American star revealed his ‘We The Best Home’ range of deluxe furniture and home accessories. Not satisfying with being a platinum-selling megastar, music producer and record label executive, DJ Khaled has moved into the world of home design, unveiling his personal line of deluxe furniture – and it’s just as OTT as you’d expect! Following a short but secretive Instagram campaign this week, the 42 year old American hip-hop artist revealed We The Best Home, by Goldition. The line is inspired by the designs in his own home and his deluxe lifestyle and it’ll officially launch this Thursday at El Dorado Furniture in Miami.