LOS ANGELES-Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the ‘’busiest guy in the world’’, according to his long-time friend Hiram Garcia.

The 46-year-old actor has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars since making the transition from the WWE, and Hiram Garcia - who works with Dwayne at Seven Bucks Productions - has hailed his long-time friend’s incredible work ethic.

Recalling how Dwayne was cast in 2017’s ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, Hiram said: ‘’Our agent had kind of flagged ‘Jumanji’ for us. He was like, ‘Hey, I have this script. It’s ‘Jumanji’. I think you should check it out. It feels like this is right up our alley.’

‘’It was a testament, especially to Dwayne, who’s the busiest guy in the world, but something about that night - I feel like we were maybe at a WrestleMania or something like that. I’m horrible with references in time, but I believe we were at an event like that.

We had just landed ... Dwayne read it that night. I read it that night, and it was just there. Right away on first reading, you just kind of got it.’’

Hiram explained that Dwayne was immediately charmed by the script and despite his jam-packed working schedule, he was determined to commit to the project.

He told Collider: ‘’The concept was so clean. It was so charming. There was so much heart in it, like what you and I were just speaking about, that it was a quick decision.

‘’You know, in our business we get a lot of big projects, but a lot of them need a lot of work. It’s just part of the process, and ‘Jumanji’ was such a clean concept and the script was already so far along and it was genuinely funny and charming and sweet, while honouring the original.’’