LAHORE - Four family members, including two children, were found dead in a house in Johar Town police limits on Friday.

The deceased are Rizwan Butt in his 40s, his wife Sumaira (32), sons Arsal (9) and Abubakr (7). Rizwan is stated to be a businessman and his tenants informed the police about the incident in the morning.

The police investigators believed that the family died ‘of suffocation owing to gas leakage from gas-iron.

Investigation DIG Syed Khurram Ali Shah said, “According to circumstantial evidence of the crime scene, the deaths happened as someone forgot to switch off the gas iron after pressing the clothes on Thursday night.”

Then, he added that the family members went to bed and gas was filled in the bed room. During crime scene visit, he said, the police and forensic experts found all the things in order, showing no sign of resistance.

“The air-conditioner of the room was also on when the police entered the bedroom, further minimising the chances of their survival as there was no ventilation of fresh air,” he said.

However, he added that the bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy and investigation was on.

PES rescues 871

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services to 871 victims of 1001 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

The statistics show that 196 accidents were reported in Lahore with 184 victims, 71 in Faisalabad with 83 injured and 68 in Multan with 79 victims. According to data, 732 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 732 cars, 50 vans, 13 buses, 29 trucks and 102 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

AVLS recovers eight cars

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) City claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered eight cars, a rickshaw besides illegal weapons. A team conducted a raid and arrested Aqab, ringleader, and two accomplices- Ijaz and Arshid.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens

of vehicle lifting incidents in the city. SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad announced commendatroy certificates for the team.