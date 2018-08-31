Share:

Islamabad-The Higher Education Commission (HEC), finally showing flexibility, has conditionally decided to recognise the degrees of the graduates enrolled at Al-Khair University and its affiliated institutes, but the fresh admissions in all programs of the university will remain banned, Friday.

The decision has been taken for the graduates’ enrolled up-to April 30, 2009 and after October 17, 2011 at the affiliated colleges and campuses of Al-Khair University. Meanwhile, the degrees of the students enrolled between 2009-11 will be not recognized.

Degrees of all MS/ MPhil and PhD will be also not recognized as the programs were launched in violation of rules.

As per the announcement degrees of students enrolled and studied after October 17, 2011 at main campus Bhimber, AJ&K will also be recognized. However, the entire university administration will be responsible for compensating the students including reimbursement of fee.

The statement issued said that degrees of all students enrolled up to April 30, 2009 including the graduates studied at affiliated colleges/campuses will be recognized by HEC subject to fulfilment of all codal formalities and in line with rules and regulations.

The statement said that degrees of students enrolled and studied after October 17, 2011 at main campus Bhimber, AJ&K will also be recognized. The recognition of professional degrees (LLB/ DHMS/ BHMS/ B Architecture/ BSc Engineering/ BE Electrical etc.) will be subject to registration by relevant professional accreditation councils.

While the students who enrolled and studied after October 17, 2011 at affiliated colleges/ campuses of Al-Khair University, AJ&K other than main campus Bhimber in violation of directions of the Commission will have to appear in a comprehensive test for recognition of their awards.

All such students are being given an opportunity to appear in the test and obtain 50 per cent marks in the comprehensive test for verification of their degree failing which their degrees will not be recognized, said the statement.

However, the degrees pertaining to 2009-11 period when admission was banned in the university will not be recognized.

Similarly, degrees of all MS/ MPhil and PhD programs will not be recognized, as the university was clearly directed through a letter issued in January, 2012 to refrain from launching any MS/ MPhil and PhD program.

The HEC has decided that all the expenditure on the conduct of test will be borne by Al-Khair University, AJ&K. Additionally, the university will have to reimburse a one-time fee incurred to all such students enrolled after October 17, 2011 at affiliated colleges/campuses of Al-Khair University, AJ&K other than main campus at Bhimber as the university violated the Commission’s directives and the students have suffered in terms of loss of time and mental agony.

The university will have to reimburse three times fee/ expenses incurred to all the students enrolled in the MS/ MPhil or PhD programs in compensation for their loss of time and mental agony. These students will also be entitled to claim any other damages from the university for wasting their time and money.

Moreover, new admissions and fresh intakes of Al-Khair University, AJ&K will remain banned as already communicated to the university Since May 20, 2016.

The HEC reveals in its decision that the attestation and verification of degrees will only be resumed on the basis of data of 75,894 graduates already submitted by Al-Khair University, AJ&K. In case of any discrepancy in the data, further disciplinary action will be taken against the university.

The HEC has advised the university to abide by all the directions and policies of HEC in letter and spirit in the interest of students.

The stamen said that HEC conducted a long and hard review of proliferation of illegal affiliations granted by the Al-Khair University, AJ&K across Pakistan.

It was revealed that the deliberate acts of omission and by the Al-Khair University had played havoc with the career and lives of thousands of students besides defeating sanctity of the Higher Education Sector.