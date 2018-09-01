Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has said that the officials who do their duty with honesty, hard work and rigor to ensure the safety and security of the citizens are the asset of the department.

He expressed these views while appreciating the personnel who provided security to Tehreek-e-Labbaik rally. The IG Punjab lauded the way they provided security to this rally and its participants and expressed his hope that they would continue to perform their duty effectively with professional attitude. He also praised the efforts of RPOs and CPOs of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi for the provision of security to the participants of the rally.

He further said that Punjab Police will continue to ensure safety and security of the lives and properties of the citizens by utilizing all the available resources.