The cricket legend Imran Nazir who represented Pakistan cricket team in 8 tests, 79 ODI and 25 T20 has returned to domestic cricket after four and half years illness. The right-handed batsman has made a comeback and initiated training at LCC Ground Lahore after recovering from a joint injury. Taking to reporters here on Thursday the star said, “I am thankful to Shahid Afridi foundation and Pakistan cricket board for helping me during my tough time.” According to a report the legend got the opportunity to perform in Pakistan Super League (PSL), due to injury he could not while the report disclosed that the legend has shown the interest that if he gets the offer this time then he will make a strong comeback. As a fan of the legend I am waiting to see his same performance as he before made.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 10.