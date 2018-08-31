Share:

FGEHF to hand over possession of G-14 plots to 400 allottees

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would hand over the possession of G-14/2, 3 plots to 400 allottees in the first week of September 2018. Spokesperson of FGEFH told APP here on Friday, that the foundation had already handed over the possession of over 600 allottees including 380 allottees in November 2016 and 313 allottees in March 2017. The development of two sub-sectors is going on and those allottees, which have cleared their dues as well as paid all the development charges, are being given possession of the plots in these Sub-Sectors.

To a question, he said that Executive Committee of the housing foundation has decided to not receive any additional charges from the allottees like Built-up Properties charges and etc as most of the employees had retired from their services and its is very difficult for them of arrange a huge amount of money to pay the charges. He said that FGEHF has sent layout plan of G-14 to Capital Development Authority (CDA) but so far the authority hasn’t approved it. Electricity work has almost been completed and 85% land has been vacated from land grabbers in G-14. FGEHF had spent one billion rupees on the rehabilitation of G-13 sector and another one billion rupees is being spent for the rehabilitation of street lights, road networks, sewerage system and garbage collection. He revealed that government is planning to demolish all slum areas in Federal Capital and provide a decent residence to the people of slum areas.

To a question he said around three years ago, a list of 1500 Journalists had been sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcast for verification but so far ministry did not reply to the foundation. He said that numbers of plots are more than the number of journalists but they are waiting for the final approved list from the concerned ministry. Despite the fact that providing basic amenities to G-13 residents was the sole responsibility of CDA, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) was supplying clean drinking water to them on its own. “Though it is not our responsibility to provide water to the sector’s residents, but we do it on our own,” he added.

He said that as a municipal corporation, CDA is collecting all kinds of taxes from the dwellers of the sector therefore it was its sole responsibility to ensure provision of water supply, street lights, garbage collection and maintain peaceful environment in the sector. He said that the Foundation is paying water subsidy of Rs 115 per tanker for each resident besides the Foundation’s twelve water tankers supplying water for just Rs 400 per tanker. The Foundation was also spending Rs 2.2 million per month for garbage collection in G-13 through a private firm, he told.–app

FJWU inaugurates ‘Plant 4 Pakistan’ campaign

RAWALPINDI: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) kicked off a tree plantation campaign titled “Plant 4 Pakistan” on Friday with participation of students and faculty members with an aim to save the country from environmental hazards.–app

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Professor Dr Samina Amin Qadir inaugurated the plantation campaign. Speaking on the occasion, she said “The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, civil society and the government to collectively plant trees for creating awareness about the benefits of forests and to increase forest cover in big cities of the country.

Registrar Samina Bukhri, Professor Dr Uzaira Raffique, Dean of Faculty of Law, Commerce, Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Azra Yasmin and other faculty members took part in the campaign.