MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu & Kashmir is neither a territorial conflict nor a bilateral issue, it is rather a question of granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN charter and the resolutions on the much-delayed issue, said Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL) chief Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick.

Majeed Mallick, also ex-chief justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court, said that his party appreciates Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and desire to resolve all long standing issues with India especially the core issue of Kashmir through peaceful means.

He said that in response to Pakistan's new government's desire, the Indian government has not shown any reciprocity so far- and this hostility of New Delhi is highly regrettable, he added.

The Kashmiri leader said that the averse and horrific steps taken by the other side [India] followed by increased human rights abuses in the wake of the ongoing state terrorism by the occupier Indian forces in the held-Kashmir clearly indicate its intention to perpetuate forcible occupation of the State.

Abdul Majeed Mallick deplored that India, by violating all global norms, continued custodial killing of freedom-loving people in occupied Kashmir, a worst type of criminal act, increased its brutal repression by inducting fresh measures, passing on act aimed at converting the demographic complexion of the Indian occupied State through it ongoing nefarious move of repealing articles 35-A and 370 of its Constitution - which give special status to internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state.

These measures clearly suggest that the Indian government was determined to strengthen its stranglehold, which means that instead of reducing tension, it (Indian government) intended to fuel it, he observed.

He appreciated a number of seminars and conferences being held in this regard in various parts of the world for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and expressed gratitude to all the elements around the world showing concern over the issue.

The JKLL president said, in the first instance serious efforts should be made particularly to reduce unrest among Kashmiris, major party to Kashmir dispute especially in Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir, without any further loss of time. He appealed to the World powers to help in the peace efforts proactively. He emphatically said Kashmiris' effective participation is a must to resolve the longstanding dispute.

"The people of Kashmir are the basic party to the issue, a fact cannot be compromised, he said adding "to ensure the resumption of meaningful talks, Kashmiris will also have to be given effective representation," he said.

He demanded that the ongoing state terrorism in Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir be immediately stopped, all political prisoners be released unconditionally, draconian laws be repealed and the troops be withdrawn in the first instance from population centers and returned to the barracks, negative propaganda against Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom be ceased forthwith.

The JKLL chief said that to arrive at a peaceful resolution of the issue, tripartite talks should immediately be considered and for this purpose meetings between Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the cease-fire line should further be facilitated to meet anywhere in the world so that a conducive atmosphere could be created