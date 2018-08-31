Share:

KARACHI-Bollywood actress Juhi Chawala, who is known for her screen presence and impeccable comedic timing in films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and many others, is currently in Karachi.

She set off social media frenzy among her fans when she posted a photo on twitter stating that she was having lunch with friends and family at Karachi’s Boat Club. She continued that she then moved to the cinema to watch Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and called the film “enjoyable”. This is not the first time the actor is visiting Pakistan. Chawla also visited Karachi in 2013 and 2016 to attend family weddings.

Chawla is an Indian actress, model, film producer, and the winner of the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant.

She has bagged two Filmfare Awards. Chawla has worked predominantly in Hindi language films, in addition to Bengali, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films.

She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, and garnered particular praise for her comedic timing and vivacious on-screen persona.

In addition to film acting, Chawla has been featured as a talent judge for the third season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has participated in several stage shows and concert tours, and has engaged in philanthropic activities.