SARGODHA - Livestock and dairy development local authorities allegedly devoured a big amount from the wages of its own employees deputed in cattle numbering campaign.

According to sources, former provincial secretary of livestock and dairy development department Punjab Naseem Saddiq had ordered the director Livestock Department for the payment of Rs6,000 as special package to 415 veterinary assistants (VA) and other officials each among AIT for their services during cattle numbering drive by Punjab government from September 2017 to January 2018. It was held to facilitate the farmers.

But as the deployment of caretaker setup implemented in Punjab province, provincial secretary Naseem Saddiq was removed. Livestock local authorities allegedly deducted Rs3,500 from the sum of 6000 rupees and employees were forced to receive only Rs2,500.

Then rear amount had not been returned to Punjab government by the relevant authorities so Rs1,452,000 was misappropriated.

BOYCOTT: District Bar Association observed strike and lawyers boycotted courts against the proposed contest of insulting caricatures on Friday.

DBA president Ansar Abbas Baloch and other office-bearers in their addresses during a condemning reference held at district bar room.

He said that all Muslims have great lover and deepest respect for their Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) and then even a weakest Muslim could not tolerate any disgracing about his Prophet.

They demanded the incumbent government and other Islamic countries of the world to take stern and loud action against the perpetrators so that any state or person could not dare to do it again.