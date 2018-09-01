Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan stressed a need for turning the state-run universities in AJK into centres of academic excellence.

“We must focus on developing an environment of research and innovation at our universities,” he said while chairing the 11th Senate Meeting of University of Poonch, Rawalakot at Jammu and Kashmir House.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the universities must acknowledge the need to create a close liaison with the industry to ensure appropriate placement of our graduates. He said that AJK Government is focusing on promoting research, innovation and modern education at AJK universities in order to compete with national and regional universities. He said that we aim to make the universities seats of educational excellence by upholding merit in admissions, promotions and recruitments. He said that the best faculty will be made available for the students in order to achieve our academic goals.

Responding to various issues of the university, the president expressed his satisfaction on the overall progress made by the university. He urged introducing various subjects and disciplines relevant to the current and future demands of the growing job market.

President AJK on inquiring the delay in completion of construction work at the Chotta Gala campus of UoP, was told that the matter has been taken up with the department concerned and construction work will soon be re-initiated. The VC assured that Chotta Gala will be completed within time and that it will be a modern campus which will effectively cater to the academic needs of the region.

The president said that by strictly adhering to merit, collaborating with national and international universities; we will be able to strengthen our institutions and make them academically competitive with other leading universities within Pakistan and the region.

The meeting was attended among others by senior members of the Senate who also highlighted various administrative and academic issues related to the University. Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr. Rasul Jan also presented the President with the Annual Report of UoP.