Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz on Friday ordered suspension of officials of the Environment Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for inefficiency and incompetence.

The orders followed his visit to different sectors of the city and took serious notice of what he viewed ill performance of the directorate. The axe fell on Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Ishfaq Noori, Forester Abdul Jaleel and forest guard Nazim Shah. He also sought written explanation from Director Environment Irfan Niazi, Director Environment Ghazwan Shamshad, and Deputy Director Environment Akhtar Rasool for poor performance of the wing. The Mayor viewed that the officials failed in performing their official duties. The Mayor was perturbed to see wild grass and bushes in residential areas of the city. The Mayor said that those cannot perform have no place in the MCI. He directed the officials to remove wild grass so as to give the city a better look.

Furthermore, the Mayor has said that development of infrastructure in the city is top priority of the local government. He said the MCI was keen in lifting living standard of the residents of the capital city.

He said this during his visit to the 7th Avenue to inspect the ongoing repair work of the Avenue. He was told during his visit that the Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate of MCI has completed carpeting and repair/maintenance of 6 kilometer long one side of the 7th Avenue. The Mayor directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

On this occasion, Director MPO, Umer Sagheer apprised the Mayor that due to recent rain spells and Eid Holidays, repair and maintenance on other side of the Avenue could not be initiated; however, he assured that the remaining work would be completed within the stipulated time.

The Mayor said that 7th Avenue is one of the busiest Avenues of the city. He further directed the Director MPO to ensure safety and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident during the repair work and complete remaining work within 10 days.

He said that during the current financial year, repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometer long roads on different small and major avenues would be completed within 186 days. He said that estimated expenditure amounting to Rs. 495 million will incur on repair, maintenance and carpeting of the said roads. He said that if this work be carried out by a contractor other than MPO, MCI would have to pay additional Rs.297 million, however, by utilizing own resources, machinery and asphalt plant, Rs.297 million would be saved during the current financial year, he added.