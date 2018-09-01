Share:

LAHORE - Medical entrance test has been rescheduled from September 16 to 23 due to engagement of police and administration in Muharram arrangements. The decision was taken at a meeting with Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani in the chair at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for entry test for admissions to medical and dentals colleges of Punjab to be conducted by the University of Health Sciences Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the test was rescheduled due to engagement of police and administration in Muharram arrangements. He directed authorities to ensure best arrangements for the test. He said that besides providing foolproof security, arrangements such as drinking water, waiting area for visitors be completed earlier. He said that transparency in the test would help promote merit. “Quality cannot be compromised in this matter,” he added.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that the test would simultaneously be conducted in 13 cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahim Yar Khan. He added that the test would start at 10am and conclude at 12:30pm.

He said that modern technology is being used in preparation of the paper and its transportation so that its secrecy could be ensured, adding that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including home, specialized healthcare, information and culture, commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations Lahore and deputy commissioner Lahore whereas divisional commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners of relevant districts joined the meeting through video link.A