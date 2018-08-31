Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani visited National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) advising the university to enhance its efforts in the medical study and research, Wednesday.

The statement issued said NUMS’ Vice Chancellor, Lt. Gen. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, briefed the minister on working and progress about NUMS University and apprised him of various challenges in the sector.

He elaborated that in order to help bring in appropriate quality healthcare, in accordance with the best international standards and practices; the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is looking beyond education, training and research, by actually incorporating an adjunctive university-run healthcare system.

VC NUMS pointed out that NUMS backed up by an extensive network of hospitals aims to improve the quality of life through healthcare education, research, innovation, and quality healthcare. Furthermore, the strategy of NUMS is not to just produce doctors but also nurses and health professionals, and avoid and reduce brain-drain by adopting innovative and effective approaches in order to offer best possible services to the society and humanity at large. The importance of knowledge, technology transfer from leading centres of the world with a view to indigenise research infrastructure and capacity building was emphasised.

For the benefit of general public through provision of high quality healthcare in a very cost-effective fashion, a comprehensive integrated healthcare delivery system of a ‘medical city’ at the main university campus at the federal capital would have 4,000 hospital beds in the first phase.