Share:

LAHORE:- Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq has criticised Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to start this year’s domestic season earlier than usual. Misbah — who will be representing SNGPL— is of the opinion that early start of domestic season will affect players’ performances while also increasing chances of injury. “The decision to start the season early will affect performances of teams,” he said. “Hot weather and only one-day break in between matches will make it difficult for players, especially at the beginning of the season, while this can also lead to injuries.