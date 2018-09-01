Share:

SIALKOT: The dead body of a missing landlord Shaukat Ali (70) was found along the banks of Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Daska. According to the local police, some unknown persons brutally tortured the resident of village Aallo Mahaar-Motra to death after snatching his motorcycle and threw his body near the canal. He was missing for the last three days. The police registered a case on the report of victim's son Ammar Shaukat with no clue or arrest. Police shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.–Staff Reporter