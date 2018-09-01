Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau Friday secured 15-day physical remand of an employee of Wapda from an accountability court over theft charges of furnace oil from Nandipur Power Plant in Gujranwala.

NAB officials produced Qaisar Abbas in the court saying that the accused was involved in corruption of furnace oil of the plant and he played instrumental role between owners of the oil tankers and some office bearers of Wapda employees Union.

A NAB investigation officer said Qaisar was posted at the plant in 2013 and cost Rs220 million to the national exchequer. He pleaded the court for physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The counsel of the accused, however, opposed the charges saying that he had only a clerical job in Wapda and had never been involved in deal of furnace oil. He was just being made scapegoat while the real culprits were not being arrested. He asked the court to reject the plea of NAB about his physical remand and rather send him to jail on judicial remand.